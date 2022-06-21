Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $91,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 211.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

