Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

