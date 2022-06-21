Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. 112,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,939. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

