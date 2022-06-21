Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,972. The firm has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

