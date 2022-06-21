Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Shares of LIN traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.64. 110,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.44. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

