Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 35,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,089. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

