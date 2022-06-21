Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

