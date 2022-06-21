BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.22.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the period.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

