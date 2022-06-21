Berenberg Bank Raises Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to €50.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €47.00 ($49.47) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

