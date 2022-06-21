Berenberg Bank Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 2,500

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($26.03) to GBX 1,615 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,666.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.72 on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

