BERNcash (BERN) Trading 179.7% Higher Over Last Week

BERNcash (BERN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BERNcash has a total market cap of $44,192.25 and $6.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded up 179.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.02 or 0.99979805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00227346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00082363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00113782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00190353 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003801 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004767 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

