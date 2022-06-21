BIDR (BIDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.04 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

