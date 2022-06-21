Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0890

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $414.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

