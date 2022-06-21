Bitcoin SV Price Hits $64.09 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $64.09 or 0.00307165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $148.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,864.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00576403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unobtainium (UNO) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.