Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up about 1.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 65,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

