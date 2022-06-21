BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA:BNP opened at €48.35 ($50.89) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.44.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

