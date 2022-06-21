Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 100,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 3,704,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.