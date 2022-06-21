Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

