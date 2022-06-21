Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

