Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

