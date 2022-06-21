Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Sabre comprises 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sabre by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter.

SABR opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

