Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

