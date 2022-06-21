Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Braze stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

