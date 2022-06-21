Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $281.21

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.21.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average is $220.26.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

