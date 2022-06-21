Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Price Target at $6.70

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

