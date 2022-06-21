Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $14.11

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $46,325,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

