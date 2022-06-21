Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $347.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.35. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.