Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHL opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

