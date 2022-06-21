Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $1,391.80

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,314.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.31) to GBX 925 ($11.33) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.21) to GBX 1,530 ($18.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

