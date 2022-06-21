Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $147.25

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

