Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

