Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

