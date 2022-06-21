Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,811 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

