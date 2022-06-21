Brookstone Capital Management Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 49,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

