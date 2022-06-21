Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $51.90 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,070,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,901,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 34,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

