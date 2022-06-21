Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 33,727 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 21,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

