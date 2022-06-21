Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 59,732 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093,995 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.