Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 719.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,727. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

