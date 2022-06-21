Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,029. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

