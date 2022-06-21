Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,581 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

