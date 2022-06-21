Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.15) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.49).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,590 ($31.72) on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($27.01) and a one year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,901.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,861.44. The firm has a market cap of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($188,260.90). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.35), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($485,658.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

