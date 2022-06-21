Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 5.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 32,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

