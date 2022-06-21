Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.