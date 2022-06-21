Carbon Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $534,868.65 and approximately $9,268.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01353230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079936 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00490067 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,722,070 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

