Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

WFC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 313,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

