Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 29,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,624. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.