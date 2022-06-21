Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 313,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

