Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 76,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

