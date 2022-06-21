Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,702,774 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,702,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TELUS by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,212,000 after purchasing an additional 565,342 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

