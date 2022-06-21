CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

CARG stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $542,701 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

